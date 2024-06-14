TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.16.

TeraWulf stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TeraWulf will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,733,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,115 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,195 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 356.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 780,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,099,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 542,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

