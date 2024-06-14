Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $310.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $182.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 738 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,403 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

