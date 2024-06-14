Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker Sells 11,161 Shares

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,505. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.35 and a fifty-two week high of $221.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,168,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,253,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,623,000 after buying an additional 32,053 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,731,000 after acquiring an additional 51,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,655,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 533,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.60.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

