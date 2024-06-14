Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.45

Shares of Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.45 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.30 ($0.13), with a volume of 5105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.20 ($0.13).

Tetragon Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Tetragon Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Tetragon Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2,875.82%.

About Tetragon Financial

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Featured Stories

