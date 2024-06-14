Tezos Price Hits $0.81 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $802.05 million and approximately $21.46 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000750 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000641 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000698 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,005,926,126 coins and its circulating supply is 985,361,717 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

