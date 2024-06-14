The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Allstate comprises 3.3% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ALL traded down $3.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,792. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.44. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.