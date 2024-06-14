The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Short Interest Update

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the May 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised E.W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on E.W. Scripps

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSP traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.03. 1,835,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,038. The company has a market capitalization of $173.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. E.W. Scripps has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $11.02.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $561.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.01 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 39.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. Equities analysts expect that E.W. Scripps will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 48.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 2.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,141,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.8% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 342,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.