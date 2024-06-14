The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,900 shares, a growth of 205.2% from the May 15th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,573,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,205,000 after buying an additional 470,699 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 903,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1,196.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 449,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 414,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 30,182 shares during the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:GAB remained flat at $5.24 during trading hours on Friday. 493,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,740. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

