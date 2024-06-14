The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades National Grid (NYSE:NGG) to Buy

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

NGG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,050.00.

National Grid stock opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. National Grid has a 12 month low of $55.13 and a 12 month high of $73.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 42.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 28.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

