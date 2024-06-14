The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for J. M. Smucker in a report released on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $10.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SJM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $110.94 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $154.34. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 59.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.