Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Update

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 20,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of THTX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,220. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theratechnologies

About Theratechnologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 362.9% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,906 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Theratechnologies by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 906,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 710,551 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 44,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

