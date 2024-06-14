Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Update

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 20,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Theratechnologies Stock Performance
Shares of THTX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,220. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.
Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theratechnologies
About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Theratechnologies
- What are earnings reports?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.