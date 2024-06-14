Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0276 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $276.18 million and $7.25 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012151 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010094 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,304.07 or 1.00004996 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012603 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00089201 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,812,640.487762 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02862856 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $6,743,445.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

