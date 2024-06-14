Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Short Interest Update

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 255.8% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Thungela Resources Stock Down 1.7 %
TNGRF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. 1,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. Thungela Resources has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $10.39.
Thungela Resources Company Profile
