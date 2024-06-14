Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Short Interest Update

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 255.8% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Thungela Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

TNGRF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. 1,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. Thungela Resources has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $10.39.

Get Thungela Resources alerts:

Thungela Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.