Tietto Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:TIETF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tietto Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:TIETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,945,700 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the May 15th total of 5,879,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tietto Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TIETF remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 28,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,560. Tietto Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.54.

Tietto Minerals Company Profile

Tietto Minerals Limited engages in the development, exploration, and production of gold properties in West Africa. The company's primary project Abujar gold project comprises three tenements covering an area of 1,114 square kilometers located in western Côte D'Ivoire. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

