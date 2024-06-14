Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 1.7%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.78. 4,660,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 28,656,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLRY. CIBC decreased their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

