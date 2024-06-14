TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCR) Short Interest Update

TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
TMT Acquisition Trading Up 6.0 %
TMT Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,607. TMT Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.
TMT Acquisition Company Profile
