TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCR) Short Interest Update

TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TMT Acquisition Trading Up 6.0 %

TMT Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,607. TMT Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

TMT Acquisition Company Profile

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

