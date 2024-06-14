Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Sells $1,922,875.56 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $120.84 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $135.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

