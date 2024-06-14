Toncoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.55 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.07 or 0.00012188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $27.55 billion and $633.41 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00010057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,210.55 or 1.00005661 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012529 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.79 or 0.00088804 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,601,430 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,566,944.169916 with 2,432,843,989.675043 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.77381241 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 412 active market(s) with $515,650,041.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

