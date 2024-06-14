Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Raised to C$27.50

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TXG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.89.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$20.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.40 and a twelve month high of C$22.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.02.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of C$318.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.5906363 earnings per share for the current year.

About Torex Gold Resources



Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

