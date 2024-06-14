Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.24

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.24 and traded as low as $14.81. Toshiba shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 2,800 shares trading hands.

Toshiba Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.89 and a beta of 0.61.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

