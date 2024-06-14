Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Down 26.6% in May

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

TOTZF stock remained flat at $7.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81.

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

