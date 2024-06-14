Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,563% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,485,033.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,785 shares of company stock worth $1,220,087. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 1.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:GWRE opened at $133.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.29. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $138.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWRE. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWRE

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.