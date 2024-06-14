Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.6% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $539,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 335.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 518,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,843,000 after buying an additional 21,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $542.68. 1,160,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,341,465. The firm has a market cap of $468.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $545.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.72.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

