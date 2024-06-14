Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,136 Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.

Shares of NYSE EG traded down $7.11 on Friday, reaching $367.32. 46,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $377.39 and a 200 day moving average of $376.63.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

