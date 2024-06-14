Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $261,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in AbbVie by 463.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 257,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,340,000 after buying an additional 211,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $168.27. 1,087,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,449,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $297.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.59 and a 200 day moving average of $165.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

