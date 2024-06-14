Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of STIP stock remained flat at $99.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 108,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,667. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.84.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

