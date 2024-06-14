Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 457.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.18. 139,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,836. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

