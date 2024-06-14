Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 271 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $2.64 on Friday, reaching $231.20. 186,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,978. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $304.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.18 and a 200-day moving average of $229.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.50.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

