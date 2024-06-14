Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 48 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,708,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $344.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,916. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market cap of $341.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

