Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 92 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,347 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,974,000 after acquiring an additional 20,470 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 14,214 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.92. 1,688,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,225,218. The stock has a market cap of $495.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.37 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.30 and its 200-day moving average is $272.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

