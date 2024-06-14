Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.62, for a total value of $294,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,875.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $228,610.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.62, for a total transaction of $294,516.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,875.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,491. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.39. The stock had a trading volume of 168,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.14 and its 200 day moving average is $163.43. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

