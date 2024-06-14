Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trend Micro Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Trend Micro stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.61. Trend Micro has a twelve month low of $36.63 and a twelve month high of $58.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.77.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $443.98 million during the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trend Micro will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

Featured Articles

