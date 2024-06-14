Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Update

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the May 15th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Trinity Biotech Trading Down 13.9 %
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
