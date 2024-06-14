Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Update

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the May 15th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Trading Down 13.9 %

NASDAQ TRIB traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.16. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trinity Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.