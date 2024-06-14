Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Trading Up 6.7%

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 19,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 27,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Triumph Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.68.

About Triumph Gold

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

