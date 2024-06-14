TRON (TRX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $8.34 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $8.34 billion and $291.76 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001231 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000747 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000669 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000581 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000698 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.
TRON Profile
TRON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,287,273,774 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TRON Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.