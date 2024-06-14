Truist Financial Cuts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $73.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ASO has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.27.

ASO opened at $51.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,260,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

