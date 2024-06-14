Tryptamine Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:TYP) Insider Buys A$35,542.79 in Stock

Tryptamine Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:TYP – Get Free Report) insider Jason Carroll bought 1,692,514 shares of Tryptamine Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,542.79 ($23,538.27).

Jason Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Jason Carroll purchased 1,000,000 shares of Tryptamine Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.00 ($16,556.29).

On Thursday, May 30th, Jason Carroll acquired 500,000 shares of Tryptamine Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,000.00 ($7,947.02).

Tryptamine Therapeutics Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tryptamine Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tryptamine Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.