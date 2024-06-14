TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Short Interest Update

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
TV Asahi Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:THDDY remained flat at $12.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. TV Asahi has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.
TV Asahi Company Profile
