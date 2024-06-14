Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 67,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 133,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 427,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

