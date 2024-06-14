U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

USB stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,006,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,384,253. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $916,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 155,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 596,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,670,000 after acquiring an additional 331,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.