U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Up 88.7% in May

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the May 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of USAU stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 81,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,562. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. U.S. Gold has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Gold stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.23% of U.S. Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

