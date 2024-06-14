Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) CFO Sells $704,674.00 in Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) CFO Sheri Savage sold 15,319 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $704,674.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, June 10th, Sheri Savage sold 2,708 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $127,763.44.

Shares of UCTT opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 2.11. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.00 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 27,160.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

