Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.37.
Several research analysts recently commented on UGP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 2.0 %
Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 175.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,696 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at $1,169,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 1,497.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 143,865 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 60.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 356,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 133,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 8.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 104,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.
About Ultrapar Participações
Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.
