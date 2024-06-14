Uniphar (LON:UPR) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 205.68 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 205.68 ($2.62). 5,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 47,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.74).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 223.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 224.55. The stock has a market cap of £561.55 million, a PE ratio of 1,469.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50.

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Medtech, Pharma, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Medtech division offers outsourced sales; and marketing, distribution, and support services to medical device manufacturers.

