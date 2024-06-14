United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) VP Buys $6,348,295.00 in Stock

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) VP Pennington W. Nieri acquired 1,269,659 shares of United Homes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,348,295.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
United Homes Group Stock Performance
Shares of UHG stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58.
United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. United Homes Group had a net margin of 82.93% and a negative return on equity of 295.76%. The business had revenue of $100.84 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Homes Group
United Homes Group Company Profile
United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.
See Also
