United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the May 15th total of 32,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
NASDAQ UBFO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,272. The stock has a market cap of $126.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.62. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
In related news, Director Jagroop Gill purchased 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,059,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 27,394 shares of company stock worth $197,794 in the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
