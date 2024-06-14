UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) PT Raised to $53.50 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $48.00 to $53.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price suggests a potential upside of 182.62% from the stock’s previous close.

URGN has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on UroGen Pharma from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,577,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UroGen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $67,401.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 361.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

