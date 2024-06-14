Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Down 23.3% in May

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the May 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccinex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 680,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 15.45% of Vaccinex as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Vaccinex Price Performance

NASDAQ VCNX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,236. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. Vaccinex has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $97.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex ( NASDAQ:VCNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.