Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set an "overweight" rating and a $49.00 price target on the basic materials company's stock. Piper Sandler's price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VVV. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

NYSE:VVV opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $45.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

