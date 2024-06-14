Vancity Investment Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Nova were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 604,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,202,000 after acquiring an additional 259,021 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Nova in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,638,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,754,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Nova in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.98. 112,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,395. Nova Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.59 and a 1 year high of $239.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.78 million. Nova had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.26%. Nova’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

